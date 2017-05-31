These hiking hot spots draw the most rescue calls

Members of Larimer County Search and Rescue work alongside other area first responders during a mission in Horsetooth Mountain Park in 2016 (Photo: Courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Red blotches on a map show Horsetooth Mountain, Greyrock Mountain and a section of Cameron Pass are the most likely places where Larimer County Search and Rescue will be called to save distressed hikers this summer.

As the county's population and tourism industry continue to grow, local rescue crews are gearing up for what could be another record-setting season for rescues.

LCSAR volunteers responded to more than 200 events last year, up from the roughly 100 calls that involved some form of search and rescue response in 2009. Those events involve everything from a cellphone call from a lost hiker to a full-blown rope rescue of a severely injured climber.

“Horsetooth (Mountain) is more of a rescue place, where Greyrock is more of a lost place," said Justin Whitesell, emergency operations manager with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, which helps coordinate county search and rescue operations.

