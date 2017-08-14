These swimming pools in Denver are still open

(Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

DENVER - There are still six public swimming pools you could swim in before the beginning of September, when all pools will officially close in Denver.

The following pools are open on weekends for the rest of August and through September 2 and 3:

Barnum

Congress

Eisenhower

Green Valley Ranch

Mestizo-Curtis

Berkeley Park pool will be open on weekends for the rest of August, but it will not be opened on September 2 and 3. You can bring your dogs to Berkeley Park on August 27 for their final pool event, Dog-a-Pool-Ooza.

All indoor pools in Denver will be open until Saturday, August 19.

For more information, visit the Denver Parks and Recreation website here.

