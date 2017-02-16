They had the right to be angry -- but these 2 men chose to forgive instead

Marcus Weaver, left, and Rick Roberts, right, have chosen to forgive. (Photo: KUSA)

Some choices in life are relatively easy. Others require some research or planning. Then there are choices that can be painful, like separation, divorce or rehab.

Two men discovered their choice to forgive gave them something in common and made their lives better for it. Rick Roberts spent his early years in a home with abusive parents.

“Mostly related to alcohol and things that were unsettled and dealt with in their lives,” Roberts said. “My parents divorced when I was 7 --- virtually never saw my dad again after that.”

Marcus Weaver also grew up in an abusive family.

“My father grew up in an abusive family so it carried over to our family,” Weaver said. “I became an at-risk kid, ran away a lot.”

On July 20, 2012, Weaver went to the movies in Aurora with his friend Rebecca Wingo. She didn’t make it out. Wingo was killed when a gunman stormed the theater, killing 12 people and wounding as many as 70 others. Weaver was one of the people who was shot.

“Forgiveness is pretty powerful because it's not about the other person. It's really about you,” Weaver said.

Roberts and Weaver made the choice to forgive and are now working together to help others. They have written a book called “Chosen to Forgive” and are raising money for their non-profit. It works to provide housing and economic opportunities to people who have fallen on hard times and are working to improve their lives.

Learn more about their documentary here: http://chosentoforgive.com/

