This 12-year-old boy was last seen on October 5 in Denver

Alejandro Acosta, 12, was last seen in Denver on Oct. 5.

DENVER - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help in the case of a boy, just 12 years old, who has been missing for nearly a month.

A release from NCMEC on Nov. 2 says Alejandro Acosta was last seen in Denver on Oct. 5, 2017.

He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 85 pounds.

The news release says the center is searching for Acosta alongside Denver Police.

No further details on specifically where the boy was last seen, or what may have led to his disappearance, were released.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding Alejandro is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

