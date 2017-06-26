(Photo: Courtesy Your Take)

KUSA - Sure, this bear video is only 45 seconds, but a lot goes down.

The video was taken by a family in Evergreen and uploaded to Your Take. In the video, which is thankfully taken through a glass window, you see a mischievous but also very nimble bear steal a bird feeder, knock over a flower pot and then paw at a curious dog.

It’s the time of year where we’ll see quite a few bears in populated areas. You can find tips about living alongside bears from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here: http://bit.ly/2sezmWn

Here are a few highlights (in GIF form!) from our latest bear video:

Stealing the bird feeder (while pulling off a rad balancing act)

Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2sJgP7S

Knocking over a flower pot (because bears do what they want!)

Can't see this GIF either? Oof. Well, here's the link: http://gph.is/2s9s9f2

Showing the dog who’s boss (the dog's protected through the window, thankfully)

Can't see this GIF? Well shoot. Here's that link too: http://gph.is/2tesZXP

