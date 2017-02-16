This Denver neighborhood is ranked No. 1 for environmental risks (and yet home prices are soaring)

Graffitti in the Swansea neighborhood. (Photo: DENVER CITY GOVERNMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver ZIP code area is ranked as No. 1 among U.S. residential areas with the highest environmental hazard risks in a report today from property-data provider ATTOM Data Solutions.

Topping the list is ZIP code 80216, an area of north Denver that includes the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods as well as the River North district, recently a red-hot development area.

It also includes the grounds of the National Western Stock Show, where a major redevelopment is planned, and it is the site of the proposed massive widening project along Interstate 70.

And yet, of the 10 U.S. ZIP code areas that ATTOM ranks as having the highest total environmental hazards, Denver's 80216 has the third-highest 2016 median home sales prices, at $227,609 (after ZIP code 90670 in Santa Fe Springs, California, at $435,000, and ZIP code 91752 in Mira Loma, California, at $425,000).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lmcjcC

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)