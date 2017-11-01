KUSA
This is how witnesses described the Walmart shooting

Erin Powell, KUSA 11:10 PM. MDT November 01, 2017

THORNTON, COLO. - Employees and customers scrambled when shots were fired inside of a Walmart in Thornton on Wednesday evening.

Multiple people were inside the store, and others waited outside to hear from their friends and family. 

9NEWS spoke to several witnesses. This is what they told us:

 

Aaron Stephens describes standing at a self-checkout station when he heard shots fired in the back of the store. 

 

This son called his mother, with 1 percent phone battery, and told him he was in the store with a shooter. 

 

This father hadn't yet heard from his daughter, who went to Walmart for nursing school supplies.

 

This man ran out a back door to get away from the store. 

 

A woman ran into a back room with this Walmart employee when he was taking a break.

 

Woman picked up by a stranger along the highway to get away from the Walmart.

 

"I thought it was a balloon pop."

