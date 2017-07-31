KUSA
This is the runaway story of Blue the Iguana

Jane Mo, KUSA 1:53 PM. MDT July 31, 2017

SOUTH ADAMS COUNTY - The South Adams County Fire Department received a call Monday from a concerned pet owner. Their pet had escaped. 

Firefighters weren't expecting the pet to be an iguana -- let alone a blue iguana...named Blue. 

We'd tell the story, but we think the department already did a perfect job on their Facebook page.

"This is Blue the Iguana."

 

"Blue has been stuck in a tree."

"Truck 27 was called to assist Blue."

"Blue is now safe at home."

Blue was found at the very top of the tree, bathing in the sunlight. 

