This photo of a wannabe K9 officer will make your day

We think this tiny K9 wannabe is saying, "Go ahead. Try me!" (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON - This is not a breaking news story.

This is just a story about an adorable photo that made us smile on a Friday afternoon.

Thornton Police shared a picture on Twitter of a rather intimidating K9 wannabe!

He's got a fierce face that just begs to be taken seriously.

A rather intimidating photo of a Thornton K9. (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

However, when you see his size, you'll see he might have a "small" problem with that.

Officers met the Chihuahua puppy during National Night Out events on August 1.

A resident sent them the photo and asked them to share - and we had to, too!

A rather intimidating photo of a Thornton K9. (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

Hope it made you smile!

© 2017 KUSA-TV