This photo of a wannabe K9 officer will make your day

THORNTON - This is not a breaking news story.
This is just a story about an adorable photo that made us smile on a Friday afternoon.
Thornton Police shared a picture on Twitter of a rather intimidating K9 wannabe!
He's got a fierce face that just begs to be taken seriously.
However, when you see his size, you'll see he might have a "small" problem with that.
Officers met the Chihuahua puppy during National Night Out events on August 1.
A resident sent them the photo and asked them to share - and we had to, too!
Hope it made you smile!
© 2017 KUSA-TV
