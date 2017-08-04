KUSA
This photo of a wannabe K9 officer will make your day

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:37 PM. MDT August 04, 2017

THORNTON - This is not a breaking news story. 

This is just a story about an adorable photo that made us smile on a Friday afternoon. 

Thornton Police shared a picture on Twitter of a rather intimidating K9 wannabe! 

He's got a fierce face that just begs to be taken seriously. 

However, when you see his size, you'll see he might have a "small" problem with that. 

Officers met the Chihuahua puppy during National Night Out events on August 1. 

A resident sent them the photo and asked them to share - and we had to, too! 

Hope it made you smile! 

 

