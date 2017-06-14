This photo of firefighters training might make you say, 'NOPE'

THORNTON - We all know firefighters are brave, in great shape, and work extremely hard to be there if we ever need them.
Here's a picture for proof (not that you needed it).
Those tiny dark dots up there?
Those are HUMANS.
Thornton Fire Department posted a photo of some hook and ladder cadets climbing up a ladder that's... wait for it...
105 FEET UP IN THE AIR.
105 ft.! Hook and Ladder Cadets making the climb this morning. #GetFiredUp #FutureFirefighters pic.twitter.com/DfI5ji79n7— Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) June 14, 2017
Hope you're not afraid of heights.
