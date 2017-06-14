KUSA
Close

This photo of firefighters training might make you say, 'NOPE'

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 11:31 AM. MDT June 14, 2017

THORNTON - We all know firefighters are brave, in great shape, and work extremely hard to be there if we ever need them. 

Here's a picture for proof (not that you needed it). 

Those tiny dark dots up there? 

Those are HUMANS. 

Thornton Fire Department posted a photo of some hook and ladder cadets climbing up a ladder that's... wait for it... 

105 FEET UP IN THE AIR.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories