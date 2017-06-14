This photo of firefighters training might make you say, 'NOPE'

Those are humans on that ladder. HUMANS. (Photo: Thornton Fire Department)

THORNTON - We all know firefighters are brave, in great shape, and work extremely hard to be there if we ever need them.

Here's a picture for proof (not that you needed it).

Those tiny dark dots up there?

Those are HUMANS.

Those are humans on that ladder. HUMANS. (Photo: Thornton Fire Department)

Thornton Fire Department posted a photo of some hook and ladder cadets climbing up a ladder that's... wait for it...

105 FEET UP IN THE AIR.

105 ft.! Hook and Ladder Cadets making the climb this morning. #GetFiredUp #FutureFirefighters pic.twitter.com/DfI5ji79n7 — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) June 14, 2017

Hope you're not afraid of heights.

© 2017 KUSA-TV