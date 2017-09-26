This story will make you want to check your smoke alarms

(Photo: Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS - When was the last time you checked the batteries on your smoke alarms? When was the last time you really thought about them (… be honest)?

Meet a family who is probably very, very glad that everything was working.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, the smoke alarms at their home in the 1300 block of Springwood Drive in Fort Collins started blaring, according to a Facebook post from the Poudre Fire Authority.

Firefighters say even though they didn’t see or smell smoke, an adult, several children and three dogs were still able to get out unharmed.

Firefighters arrived five minutes later, and were able to knock down the fairly minor blaze within 10 minutes, limiting damage to the first-floor bathroom the attic space above.

The Poudre Fire Authority says investigators determined the fire started when electrical components in an exhaust fan overheated.

Firefighters recommend testing smoke alarms monthly and to install new batteries once a year.

If your alarm is more than 10 years old, get a new one.



