This year's National Western Stock Show was third most attended in history

KUSA - Organizers of the National Western Stock Show said this year's event was the third highest overall attendance in the show's history.

The 2017 show reported a record closing Sunday with 42,661 fans enjoying Guest Appreciation Day.

“We are thrilled with the number of guests that came out to help us celebrate,” said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “These numbers are tremendous. Any time we see more than 650,000 people in 16 days, we are ecstatic.”

Today is the last day of the @NationalWestern Stock Show & the draft horses are leaving in style. #9News pic.twitter.com/ZhB0yFoEOD — Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) January 22, 2017

The largest Stock Show attendance was in 2006 for the 100th Anniversary with 726,972 guests.

And that's all folks! Thanks for joining us this year -- we'll see you back here next January. 🤠 — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 22, 2017

