Thousands expected at Denver rally for Muslim community

KUSA – A rally in support of the Muslim community is expected to draw thousands of people to Denver’s Civic Center Park Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 9,000 people were listed on a Facebook event guest list to attend the “Protect Our Muslim Neighbors Rally” as of Saturday morning.

The rally is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature a lineup of speakers, poets and musicians. Participants will use the Greek Amphitheater in Civic Center Park as a stage.

According to the Facebook event page, the rally is “specifically for showing support to our Muslim neighbors.”

The rally comes only hours after a federal judge in Washington State issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump’s immigration and refugee ban. The executive order from President Trump stopped the entry into the United States of immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Following Friday’s ruling from Federal District Judge James Robart, U.S. Customs and Border Protection told airlines it would reinstate 60,000 visas that had been revoked under the president’s order.

The Justice Department was expected to challenge Robart’s ruling at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The “Protect Our Muslim Neighbors Rally” is scheduled a day after hundreds of people of all faiths showed up to the Colorado Muslim Society to join in prayer in response to the January 29 attack on a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.

