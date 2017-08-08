Thousands of Coloradans waiting on roofing permits

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - This week’s rain is compounding a problem in Denver where thousands of people are waiting for roofing permits.

The city says this summer's permit applications are almost triple last year's because of May’s hailstorm.

From May 8 through August 4, Denver issued 8,700 roofing permits, an marked increase from 2016’s 3,700 permits issued in the same span.



“Oh man it's been really busy,” said Scott Riopelle who owns Interstate Roofing on W. 47th Avenue. “If we work a 12 hour day, that's going home early.”



Riopelle’s largest year was 2009 when his business tended to more than 5,000 roofs. This year they’re sitting at 1,500; more than 1,000 of those coming after the hail storm.



“This year right here is probably going to be the biggest year that I've ever seen,” Riopelle said.



The spike in Denver’s permits has also led to more stop work orders for bad jobs by companies trying to make a quick buck.

Because of the demand unofficial people have traveled to Colorado to solicit work from people who need it, selling them on the premise that their permit-less work will be more timely. That’s true, but it also means there’s no paper trail so a botch job could lead to more complications.



“At least once a week we get a call or question about a permit or about why something was done or wasn't done or can we come look at a job that was done,” Riopelle said.



If the city finds out about a permit-less job they can issue that stop-work order, which will set homeowners back weeks as they work towards a permit.



Fines can also range from $35 to $500.



