Thousands to attend Denver's Women's March

The Women's March is also taking place in Denver on Saturday. Thousands of women are expected to take part in the gather meant to address social inequality.

According to the Facebook event page, the event is meant to "advocate for and defend the most marginalized members of our society."

The march begins at 9 a.m. at Voorhies Memorial Park. Speakers and performers are scheduled to perform throughout the day.;

To view event information, visit http://www.marchoncolorado.org/home/schedule.

(© 2017 KUSA)