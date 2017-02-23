Thousands without power in Northern Colorado

(Photo: Xcel Energy)

KUSA - Xcel Energy has confirmed that at least 24,000 customers have been impacted by power outages throughout Northern Colorado since early Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m. an estimated 8,700 customers are still without power.

Confirmed outages have affected parts of Sterling, Wellington, Eaton, and Fort Collins.

Xcel crews are being sent from Denver to assist with the outages, which have been caused by the weather.

Customers should call Xcel directly if they are without power. Do not assume the company knows about your outage.

As a reminder, call 911 if you see a downed power line--do not approach it.

(© 2017 KUSA)