Three people injured in Commerce City fire

COMMERCE CITY - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Commerce City Wednesday night.

The started in the basement of the home just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were able to get out of the home, but one was trapped in the basement and was rescued by fire crews.

Chief Bob Monzingo with South Adams County fire said they were able to get to that person about 90 seconds after they arrived on scene.

The fire was contained to the basement of the home, but there was enough damage the family will need to stay somewhere else for at least Wednesday night, according to Monzingo.

There is no word on how severe any of the injuries were. Investigators also have not determined the cause of the fire at this time.

© 2017 KUSA-TV