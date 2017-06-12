(Photo: Denver Fire Department)

KUSA - Fire crews are responding to a three-story scaffolding collapse in northwest Denver.

According to the Denver Fire Department, it happened at 4390 Tennyson Street, which is near 44th Ave.

There's also structural damage to 4369 Stuart Street, which is adjacent to the Tennyson Street address. Both buildings are under construction.

No one was injured. Xcel and the building department are on the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area as there is an emergency presence.

Update 4390 Tennyson,bldg dept on scene,structural damage to 4369 Stuart from scaffolding,both bldgs under construction. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 12, 2017

4390 Tennyson, 3 story scaffolding collapse in alley. No injuries. Bldg dept,Xcel gas and electric responding. pic.twitter.com/b6oAL0eK5x — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 12, 2017

