Three-story scaffolding collapse in northwest Denver

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 4:50 PM. MDT June 12, 2017

KUSA - Fire crews are responding to a three-story scaffolding collapse in northwest Denver.

According to the Denver Fire Department, it happened at 4390 Tennyson Street, which is near 44th Ave.

There's also structural damage to 4369 Stuart Street, which is adjacent to the Tennyson Street address. Both buildings are under construction. 

No one was injured. Xcel and the building department are on the scene. 

Drivers should avoid this area as there is an emergency presence. 

