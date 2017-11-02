Timeline: How the events inside the Thornton Walmart unfolded

From the Wednesday evening rush hour until the early daylight hours of Thursday morning, Thornton Police searched for the suspect who they say opened fire in a suburban Denver Walmart, killing three people. 

Kelly Jensen

Share This Story

From dusk to dawn: Police hunt for a suspect

RELATED: What we know about the Thornton Walmart shooting

If you can't see the timeline, click here.

Share This Story

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
Chapters