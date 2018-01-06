Tiny home village moved to new location

DENVER - The tiny home village located at 38th Street and Blake Street in RiNo is moving.

The village had been operating on a 6 month, temporary use permit that expires in mid-January. As a result, all eleven homes and residents are moving to a new spot just across the alley

They had considered three different locations offered by landowners, but unanimously agreed to move across the alley and stay in RiNo.

"A couple of days ago we had a forklift crew come in and pick up all these houses and move them over to their new location," said Cole Chandler, organizer of Colorado Village Collaborative.

Saturday morning volunteers came out to help get the homes move-in ready. That includes replacing stairs and ramps, getting the community kitchen ready and bolting them in place. Once that's done an inspector will come through and make sure everything is up to par.

In the meantime the community has stepped up to house the residents.

"Thankfully we've had several friends and congregations reach out and say people could stay there," said Chandler. "So a part of this work is developing a community, helping folks build a network of support really, and and so we've had that network of support show up."

RELATED: Tiny home residents share first Thanksgiving together

They hope to have everyone back in by the end of next week, however in 6 months they'll need to move again.

"Over the last 6 months we've had no one return to the streets," said Chandler. "We've had one move into permanent housing. This has been an extremely successful 6 months but this piece of moving every 6 months. having to pay for it, having to disturb life and community is not sustainable."

Chandler says they're working to establish permanent zoning for the village and hope to have a long term solution in place by the beginning of next year.

© 2018 KUSA-TV