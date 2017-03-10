Tiny home village proposed for homeless

The proposed site for the construction of a tiny home village in RiNo.

DENVER - The city of Denver is working with homeless advocacy groups on a 180 day pilot project that would create a temporary tiny home village for the homeless.

This week advocates, including Alternative Solutions Advocacy Project or ASAP, submitted an application for a temporary zoning use permit for the project to the Denver Community Planning and Development.

According to the city, it's the first step in a process that would also include a site plan review, building permits for the proposed structures, and inspections once construction is complete. The entire process could take a several months.

The plan calls for the construction of 11 tiny homes, a community kitchen and restroom areas at 38th Street and Walnut Street in the Rino Arts District. The property is owned by Urban Land Conservancy.

Project leaders estimate that the units will provide housing for up to 20 people experiencing homelessness for 180 days. They say it's modeled after similar, successful villages in other cities across the country.

You can read more about the project on its web site.

