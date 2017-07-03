Tire fire may have sparked airplane engine fire in Denver

All 63 passengers were reportedly safe and uninjured after a SkyWest plane flying for United Express caught fire at DIA Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Submitted)

DENVER (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after the engine of a SkyWest Airlines airplane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport.



A preliminary report to the FAA indicates SkyWest reported a tire fire spread to the engine Sunday after the plane landed. The flight had originated in Aspen, Colorado.

SkyWest has released a statement saying all 59 passengers, along with the crew, got off the plane safely and the fire was extinguished.



The Bombardier CL600 had been taken out of service while the fire is investigated.

© 2017 Associated Press