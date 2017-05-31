Track Chair program launches at Staunton State Park

Staunton State Park Manager Zach Taylor cut the ribbon to officially open the state park system's first track chair program. The first two participants were Cindy Christensen (left) and Lisa Williams (right). (Photo: Staunton State Park)

KUSA - The Staunton State Park Track Chair Program officially launched last weekend.

Its goal is to provide trail accessibility for people who require a wheelchair, while preserving and protecting the park's natural resources.

As of now, the track chair can be used free of charge, though a park pass is required and can be purchased for $7.

Park staff will also provide basic first aid items and some emergency weather gear such as a fleece blanket and rain poncho. Because weather at the park can changing quickly, it is recommended that visitors check the forecast and bring the appropriate clothing needed to be comfortable.

Unfortunately people are not allowed to have pets or service animals with them while using the track chair. If it is necessary to have a pet or service animal on a trip, they will have to be under someone else's control, like a friend or caregiver.

For more information, visit the Staunton State Park website.

