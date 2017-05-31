Trail Ridge Road

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK - Get ready for summer day trips! The Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is now open for the season.

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store are expected to open later this week. Nighttime closures will not be in effect at this time.

As weather conditions may change quickly, visitors need to be prepared to change their travel plans in response. Melting snow on the road means that visitors should expect icy conditions as well.

Would-be visitors are asked to call the Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at (970) 586-1222, which will give the road’s condition. The line is updated by park staff during and after hours when the road’s status changes.

Traditionally the road opens on Memorial Day weekend, but a major snowstorm on May 18 and 19 slowed efforts to reopen Trail Ridge Road. It’s still not the latest that the road has opened, though – the park said that honor goes to 1943, when the road opened on June 26.

