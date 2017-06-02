Transgender Air Force grad denied commission until review

Cadets celebrate at the 2017 Air Force Academy commencement. (Photo: KUSA)

The Air Force Academy is withholding lieutenant's bars from a transgender graduate until the Pentagon clarifies rules involving transgender military recruits.



Lt. Col. Allen Herritage tells The Colorado Springs Gazette that although the Defense Department began allowing military service by transgender people last year, the change applied to those who were active duty, not recruits. Therefore, a recent graduate has been barred from receiving a commission.



Herritage, who declined to name the cadet, says the Pentagon is reviewing policies for recruits, and revised guidelines are expected by July 16.



He says officials are recommending the graduate for Air Force civil service as an option for continued service. The civil service is a name for the federal government's civilian workforce.



The cadet's limbo was first reported by USA Today.



