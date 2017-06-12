Transportation projects get bulk of $749M in Denver bond recommendations

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nearly half of the spending recommended to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock under the city's 2017 general obligation bond is directed to road improvements and other transportation expenditures.

Recommendations were made on Monday to Hancock about how to spend money from the city’s general obligation bond. An executive committee, which oversaw five different subcommittees, made the recommendations.

Of the $749 million in spending recommended by an executive committee tasked with making suggestions about how to spend money under the city's bond authorization, $370 million should go to roads, bike trails and pedestrian walkways, it said, but the biggest single chunk of that money — $101 million — would address the city's current backlog of maintenance.

Another $55 million was recommended for a bus rapid transit project along Colfax Avenue, and $29 million was recommended for sidewalk construction throughout the city.

