A patient brought a trash bag full of pot to an ER in Lakewood. (Photo: Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police are investigating after a patient showed up to the Swedish Belmar ER with a trash bag filled with marijuana.

Police say the man is homeless and went to the ER Wednesday because he was not feeling well. When staff members determined that he needed to be admitted they went though his belongings because they were going to have to store it for him. That's when the marijuana was discovered.





We all know marijuana is legal for adults 21+...but you can't take a trash bag full into the hospital. Oops! pic.twitter.com/85MUli3O4S — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 13, 2017

Officers responded and transferred the pot into bags required for storage in their evidence vault.

Police say the man is still being treated at the hospital and so far has not been arrested.

