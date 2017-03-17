Tribute to trooper on I25

(Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

A strip of guardrail along Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock has a new coat of blue paint in honor of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue.

The guardrail also bears the call sign of the fallen trooper.

A special memorial tribute to Trooper Cody Donahue on I25 south of Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/ajALiNCZXY — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 17, 2017

Last November Donahue was outside of his vehicle investigating a crash on the side of the highway when he was struck and killed by a passing truck.

The driver is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

