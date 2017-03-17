KUSA
Tribute to trooper on I25

Janet Oravetz, KUSA 6:27 PM. MDT March 17, 2017

A strip of guardrail along Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock has a new coat of blue paint in honor of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue.

The guardrail also bears the call sign of the fallen trooper.

Last  November Donahue was outside of his vehicle investigating a crash on the side of the highway when he was struck and killed by a passing truck.

The driver is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

