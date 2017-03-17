Tribute to trooper on I25

A strip of guardrail along Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock has a new coat of blue paint in honor of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue.
The guardrail also bears the call sign of the fallen trooper.
A special memorial tribute to Trooper Cody Donahue on I25 south of Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/ajALiNCZXY— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 17, 2017
Last November Donahue was outside of his vehicle investigating a crash on the side of the highway when he was struck and killed by a passing truck.
The driver is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs