Truck loses hay on highway, keeps going

ARVADA - Several bales of hay fell off a trailer onto Interstate 76 Thursday afternoon, but the driver of the vehicle never stopped.

Ryan Shepard was driving behind the vehicle in a commercial truck. His dash camera captured the whole incident.

He says the hay bales completely blocked all westbound lanes of the highway near Sheridan Boulevard. Other drivers got out of their cars and moved the bales off to the side of the highway.

Once they were moved, everyone went on their way.

The Colorado State Patrol says they were notified about the incident around 2 p.m. Thursday. If the driver is located he or she could be ticketed and fined.

If there was any property damage, the driver would also be responsible for any repair or replacement.

