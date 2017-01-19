Trump and Colorado's environment: What's next

Clouds roll in over mountains seen from Kebler Pass Tuesday, July 21, 2015 (Photo: Erin Hull/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - As confirmation hearings wrap up for president-elect Donald Trump's environment-adjacent cabinet picks, Colorado environmentalists have questions about how Trump's presidency will influence the land, water and air of the Centennial State.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, whom Trump nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, has spent most of his political career fighting the agency's regulations.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, tapped to head the U.S. Department of Energy, famously advocated for eliminating that department during a 2011 presidential debate — but couldn't remember its name.

Conservationists worry about the public land positions of Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, Trump's Department of Interior pick.

