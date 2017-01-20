KUSA
Women's March in Denver
Trump protesters continue to march downtown

9NEWS at 9 p.m. 1/20/17.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:09 PM. MST January 20, 2017

DENVER - Protesters continued to march through downtown Denver Friday night following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The march led to several traffic delays and closures in the area. CDOT shut down northbound Interstate 25 ramps to Colfax and Auraria Parkway for about a half hour. 

 A heavy police presence was nearby monitoring the situation. It appears the protests have been peaceful.

DPD urged motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

On Friday morning, a group of protesters spanning roughly two blocks gathered at the State Capitol and marched through downtown

Dozens of people held up signs in opposition to the president's policies. 

