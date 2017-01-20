Trump protesters continue to march downtown

Trump protesters march in downtown Denver Friday night. (Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - Protesters continued to march through downtown Denver Friday night following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The march led to several traffic delays and closures in the area. CDOT shut down northbound Interstate 25 ramps to Colfax and Auraria Parkway for about a half hour.

A heavy police presence was nearby monitoring the situation. It appears the protests have been peaceful.

DPD urged motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

ALERT: At this time, demonstrations are making their way thru downtown #Denver. Motorists, please use caution & expect delays in the area. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 21, 2017

On Friday morning, a group of protesters spanning roughly two blocks gathered at the State Capitol and marched through downtown.

Dozens of people held up signs in opposition to the president's policies.

(© 2017 KUSA)