Trump signs legislation aimed at improving VA accountability; both Colorado senators approve

The VA hospital under construction in Aurora in an October 2015 photo. (Photo: Mark Harden, The Denver Business Journal)

President Donald Trump signed legislation today that seeks to improve accountability at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which will run the sprawling, trouble-plagued hospital under construction in Aurora.

The bipartisan Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act was introduced by U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, who chairs the Senate committee with jurisdiction over veterans issues.

"This is yet another positive step forward for our veterans," Isakson said. "We owe our veterans the best possible care and support. ... By helping to instill a culture of accountability at the VA, we can see to it that we deliver on that promise."

The new law will increase the VA's authority to remove employees at all levels of the department, shortening the removal process and ensuring that an individual removed from the agency is not kept on its payroll.

