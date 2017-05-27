Tubing banned on Saint Vrain River

Confluence of North St. Vrain and South St. Vrian (Photo: Wikipedia)

LYONS, COLO. - Effective immediately, the Saint Vrain Creeks and River will be closed to tubing and similar single-chamber flotation devices until safety conditions improve, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news release.

The closure covers the North and South Saint Vrain Creeks and the Saint Vrain River from the western county line through the entire length of Boulder County. Notices will be posted about the closure.

Banned watercraft includes single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats and inner tubes. Kayaks and white water canoes are allowed, but kayakers are strongly advised to be cautious and wear life jackets.

Violating this closure will mean a $50 fine.

