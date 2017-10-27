Turf manager at Mile High Stadium passes away after cancer battle

Luke Kellerman (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - It's time to say goodbye to a man who inspired others to fight, to live.

Luke Kellerman passed away from cancer Thursday morning at 34-years-old.

He was an assistant turf manager at Mile High Stadium and the one who inspired the "Fight Like a Bronco" campaign which recognizes all cancer survivors.

Two weeks ago he was honored at the Broncos game on the field by the entire broncos staff, players and fans

Luke was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and fought courageously every day.

He leaves behind his wife, Katie.

If you’d like to help the family out, here is their fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/kellerman



