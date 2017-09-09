Twin Silo Park rises, and it's so Fort Collins

Silos stand tall as part of the play area at Twin Silo Park near Ziegler Road. The park is set to open in late October. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Construction and landscaping crews are working hard to get Fort Collins’ newest community park ready for its debut.

Twin Silo Park, which sits northeast of the intersection of Ziegler and Kechter roads, is expected to open to the public in late October.

Before that can happen, however, more custom-made playground equipment must arrive and be installed, said Craig Kisling, a city park planner. Sod must be laid and benches, hand-carved from aged cottonwood trees, placed at appropriate locations.

Construction on the $16 million park has been going on for more than a year. But the end is in sight, said Kurt Friesen, director of park planning and development for the city.

“There have been some challenges, but it’s coming together well,” Friesen said Thursday during a tour of the park.

