Two adults, one juvenile injured in Timnath explosion

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Three people were critically burned after an explosion near a home in Timnath on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of South County Road 1.

Investigators determined the occupants of the home were conducting their own excavation project when an unintended explosion occurred.

There are no indications of open gas lines or any type of gas leak from the home. Carbon monoxide buildup in the excavation site may have contributed to the explosion, but authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

Two adults and one juvenile were transported to a local hospital with critical burn injuries. The adults were later taken to University of Colorado Hospital and the juvenile was transported to Childrens Hospital.

9NEWS has a crew on the way to scene and will update this story as more information is released.

© 2017 KUSA-TV