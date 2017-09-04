KUSA
Flames ravage Castle Rock apartment building

KUSA 8:14 PM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - Crews batted an apartment fire that shot flames into the air in Castle Rock on Monday afternoon. 

The fire sparked on Castlegate Drive W near the Factory Shops before 6 p.m.

Details at this time are limited, but photos and videos of the scene showed flames coming from the top of a building. 

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping those displaced. 

The fire's cause is unknown and under investigation.

