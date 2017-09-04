Flames ravage Castle Rock apartment building

(Photo: Pat Owen)

KUSA - Crews batted an apartment fire that shot flames into the air in Castle Rock on Monday afternoon.

The fire sparked on Castlegate Drive W near the Factory Shops before 6 p.m.

Details at this time are limited, but photos and videos of the scene showed flames coming from the top of a building.

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping those displaced.

The fire's cause is unknown and under investigation.

Aggressive Firefighting tactics by first arriving Castle Rock & SMFR crews stopped this fire in its tracks. Larkspur & Franktown assisting. pic.twitter.com/MIZpQ1T9Ob — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 5, 2017

@9NEWS Video of the two alarm apartment fire in Castle Rock! pic.twitter.com/W2vd2KM8yE — Pat Owen (@PatrickOwenRock) September 5, 2017

