AURORA - Aurora Fire department responded to a two alarm fire at 255 North Black Hawk Street Monday morning.

The location is the site of a Marriott Courtyard that was under construction.

No injuries to either civilians or firefighters have been reported.

The fire took 20 minutes to get under control.

Regional Transportation District (RTD) was not impacted by this fire.

