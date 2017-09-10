Three dead in Arvada wreck, police believe DUI driver was involved

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - Three people are now dead and more are seriously injured after a seven-car wreck in Arvada on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 61st and Ward just after 6 p.m., according to the Arvada Police Department.

At this time, it's unclear what led up to the wreck, but a public information officer told 9NEWS officers believe someone driving under the influence was involved.

Ward Road is closed from 58th to 64th Ave for the next several hours as officers investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

