Three dead in Arvada wreck, police believe DUI driver was involved

KUSA - Three people are now dead and more are seriously injured after a seven-car wreck in Arvada on Sunday evening.
The crash happened at 61st and Ward just after 6 p.m., according to the Arvada Police Department.
At this time, it's unclear what led up to the wreck, but a public information officer told 9NEWS officers believe someone driving under the influence was involved.
Accident in Arvada #9news pic.twitter.com/pfv8no23cr— Tom (@Thetomcole) September 11, 2017
Ward Road is closed from 58th to 64th Ave for the next several hours as officers investigate.
Drivers are urged to avoid this area.
9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
Multi-car Accident, 61st & Ward. Ward closed 58th to 64th, both directions, for next several hours. Please avoid area. #cotraffic— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2017
