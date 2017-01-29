Two hikers rescued in Clear Creek Canyon

CLEAR CREEK CANYON – Crews from multiple agencies came to the rescue of two hikers who became stranded while rock climbing in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday night.
West Metro Fire says the hikers had climbed about 220 feet up a steep rock face and were unable to make it back down.
Flaky, loose rock kept falling onto rescuers during the operation. Video from the scene shows the difficult conditions crews were facing.
The hikers eventually made it down the rock without injury.
Alpine Rescue Team and Golden Fire Rescue assisted in the rescue.
(© 2017 KUSA)
