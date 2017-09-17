Two in custody after fatal Denver wreck

DENVER - Charges await two people in police custody connected to a fatal crash overnight in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at 14th and Franklin, Denver Police said. One person died.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two people are in custody, but their charges are still pending.

Police also said they may be looking for another person connected to the crash.

TRAFFIC:#DPD officers are investigating a 2 car fatal crash at 14th & Franklin. 2 people in custody. No road closures. pic.twitter.com/D16w7eGIek — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV