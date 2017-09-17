Two in custody after fatal Denver wreck

DENVER - Charges await two people in police custody connected to a fatal crash overnight in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at 14th and Franklin, Denver Police said. One person died.
The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two people are in custody, but their charges are still pending.
Police also said they may be looking for another person connected to the crash.
