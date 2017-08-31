KUSA
Two in hospital due to hazmat situation in Arvada

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 11:03 PM. MDT August 31, 2017

ARVADA - A hazmat situation sent two people to the hospital in Arvada.

According to the Arvada Fire District, a call sent crews to the area of 44th and Simms around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

They say four people were treated on scene and two were transported to the hospital. 

On Twitter, Arvada Fire Department described an odor coming from a residential structure. They did not specify whether it was a home or apartment.

The hazmat team is currently investigating the source, but there is no word on the cause at this point. 

