Two in hospital due to hazmat situation in Arvada

ARVADA - A hazmat situation sent two people to the hospital in Arvada.
According to the Arvada Fire District, a call sent crews to the area of 44th and Simms around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night.
Crews are gearing up into hazmat gear. #simmshazmat pic.twitter.com/4CLuSsmLvN— Arvada Fire District (@ArvadaFire) September 1, 2017
They say four people were treated on scene and two were transported to the hospital.
On Twitter, Arvada Fire Department described an odor coming from a residential structure. They did not specify whether it was a home or apartment.
The hazmat team is currently investigating the source, but there is no word on the cause at this point.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs