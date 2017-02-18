One injured after small plane crash in Centennial

(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

KUSA - One person was injured after a plane crash near the Centennial Airport on Saturday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue says it happened at Belford Avenue and Peoria Street around 3:30 p.m. The plane, a Piper Arrow, struck trees before crashing in the empty parking lot of the Western Union Headquarters.

No vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital. South Metro originally thought two people were hurt, but it turns out the other person was standing next to the plane.

As of 4:30 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene cleaning up leaking fluids from the downed plane.

It's unclear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the wreck.

Update - 1 person transported to the hospital, 1 treated on scene. Media staging in the parking lot, east side at 12500 Belford Ave pic.twitter.com/LC0Wh9GYQs — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 18, 2017

Airplane struck trees and crashed in an empty office building parking lot. No vehicles or pedestrians involved. pic.twitter.com/OMS5WzG4BX — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 18, 2017

