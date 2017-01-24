. (Photo: KING 5 News)

ADAMS COUNTY, CO. - Adams County officials said two people were killed and three others were critically injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on E. 38th Ave. and Penrith Rd. just outside the town of Bennett around 4 p.m.

The three people hurt were taken to UCHealth in Aurora, according to officials.

Two of the injured were transported by ambulance. The other person was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol are not suspected, but say the driver of Chevy Trailblazer SUV was speeding and lost control on the dirt road. The SUV went off the left side of E. 38th and rolled.

