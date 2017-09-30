Two local child actresses could star in Broadway musical this winter

Jessie Mueller, actress in Broadway Production, "Waitress." Photo by Jeremy Daniel

KUSA - Two local five-years-old have the chance to star in a Broadway musical coming to Denver this winter.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is holding two auditions to find two local girls, no older than five years-old, to play LuLu in the musical "Waitress."

Lulu's character is described as a sweet and carefree young girl who appears in the production's finale.

The auditions are being held on Thursday, October 5, at the Newman Center for Theatre Education.

There will be two audition sessions.

One from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and the second from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

There are only 20 slots for each session.

Parents or legal guardians who want to sign up a child can do that on the DCPA website.

The musical will be in Denver December 19 - 31.

© 2017 KUSA-TV