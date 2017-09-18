Two people dead in southwest Denver

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Police say two people are dead at a home in southwest Denver.

The death investigation is taking place on the 4700 block of W. Yale. The call came in just before 3 p.m.

At this time, it's unclear how the two people died or their relation.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and continue to update this story as we get updates.

#DPD officers are in the 4700 block of W. Yale conducting a death investigation. 2 deceased individuals at scene. pic.twitter.com/MH1HgMG14H — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 18, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV