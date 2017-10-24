Two people suffer minor injuries after emergency landing near Gypsum

Courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff's Office

EAGLE COUNTY, CO. - Two people were injured after making an emergency landing in a field near Gypsum.

The pilot told the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, he was trying to land at the Eagle County Regional Airport when the Cessna Centurion lost power.

The pilot saw an open field near Gypsum Creek Rd. and Cooley Mesa Rd. and tried landing the plane. Something happened when they hit the ground and the plane ended up on its roof.

A picture provided by the sheriff's office shows that the plane's propeller was bent in the landing.

Fortunately, the pilot and his passenger suffered only minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

