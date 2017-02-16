Two planes headed for Denver clip wings

Frontier plane (Photo: Courtesy Brit Ullrich)

KUSA - Two Denver-bound planes clipped wings on the ground at the airport in Phoenix Thursday night.

No injuries were reported on either flight.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport says a Southwest Airlines plane and Frontier Airlines plane clipped wings on a taxiway shortly after 8 p.m.

There were 163 passengers on board and a crew of six on the Frontier Plane. It's unclear at this time how many people were aboard the Southwest flight.

The extent of the damage to the planes is unknown.

