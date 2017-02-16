KUSA
Close

Two planes headed for Denver clip wings

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:54 PM. MST February 16, 2017

KUSA - Two Denver-bound planes clipped wings on the ground at the airport in Phoenix Thursday night.

No injuries were reported on either flight. 

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport says a Southwest Airlines plane and Frontier Airlines plane clipped wings on a taxiway shortly after 8 p.m.

There were 163 passengers on board and a crew of six on the Frontier Plane. It's unclear at this time how many people were aboard the Southwest flight. 

The extent of the damage to the planes is unknown. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories