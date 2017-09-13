Two survive plane crash in Elbert County

Photo: Elbert County Sheriff's Office

ELBERT COUNTY - Two men were taken to a hospital after being ejected from a crashing plane in Elbert County.

According to a Facebook post from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, a small single-engine plane was attempting to land at Ben Kelly airstrip in southwestern Elbert County Wednesday afternoon when it caught a gust of wind, bounced off the runway, and went across County Road 5.

The plane flipped, ejecting both of the men inside. They were conscious and alert, but with significant injuries.A sheriff's office spokesperson says they are expected to survive.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate.

