KUSA
Two taken to hospital after turbulence diverts plane to Denver

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 7:39 PM. MST February 27, 2017

KUSA - Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday after a Chicago-bound plane was diverted to Denver.

American Airlines flight 1296 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 5:35 p.m. after it was diverted from San Diego to O’Hare because of turbulence.

Heath Montgomery, a spokesperson with DIA, told 9NEWS three other people were evaluated at the airport, but said all the injuries were "non life-threatening”.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available. 


